Illinois sheriff, whose deputy killed Sonya Massey apologizes: ‘I offer up no excuses’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois sheriff whose deputy shot Sonya Massey, the unarmed Black woman who called 911 for help in her Springfield home, apologized Monday night during a community meeting. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell faced a hostile crowd of more than 500 people at Union Baptist Church in a meeting facilitated by the Community Relations Service of the Justice Department, according to local media reports. Former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson is charged with first-degree murder after answering Massey’s 911 call about a suspected prowler on July 6. Inside her home, she moved a pan of hot water from the stove and Grayson, fearing she would throw it at him, shot her in the face.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.