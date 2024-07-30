Detroit woman who pleaded guilty in death of son found in freezer sentenced to 35 to 60 years

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit woman has been sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her blind 3-year-old son, whose decomposing body was found by police in a basement freezer. A Wayne County judge sentenced 33-year-old Azuradee France on Monday. Prosecutors said she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in mid-July just before her trial in Chayce Allen’s death was set to begin. France told Detroit police who found her son’s body in the freezer in June 2022 that she had kicked her son in the chest months before and placed his body in the freezer.

