Des Moines officers kill suspect after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say officers shot and killed a man in Des Moines after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release that officers went to a home at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to a report about someone violating a protective order. He says minutes later, they saw the suspect’s vehicle near the home and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled. Parizek says after a chase, officers reported that shots had been fired and one of them had been shot. He says police returned fire and shot the suspect, who died at the scene. Police haven’t released the names of the suspect or wounded officer.

