Democrats look to longtime state Sen. Cleo Fields to flip Louisiana congressional seat blue

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democrats in Louisiana are backing state Sen. Cleo Fields to flip a once reliably GOP congressional seat in an election year that will decide if Republicans hang on to their slim U.S. House majority. Fields is a former congressman who has been a fixture in state politics for four decades. Part of his prominence and name recognition is linked to a grainy FBI video tape from 1997 that showed him handling a bundle of money in former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ office. Fields is running for the seat in Louisiana’s recently redrawn 6th District, which is mostly Black.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.