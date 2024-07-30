Skip to Content
News

Curry and Biles vying for medals and pin badges in Paris

Steph Curry reacts after hitting a 3 vs. Serbia
Steph Curry reacts after hitting a 3 vs. Serbia
By
Published 2:22 PM

Getty Images

Athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics are not just looking to win medals at the Games, but are hunting for another type of hardware to bring home.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content