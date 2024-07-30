Australian police officer recalls 2022 ambush by extremists in rural area that left 2 officers dead

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A police officer has testified that he did not know where bullets were coming from as two colleagues were shot in an ambush by three Christian extremists on a rural Australian property two years ago. Constable Randall Kirk told a coroner’s inquest on Tuesday he was also shot as he fled the property in the sparsely populated Wieambilla region of Queensland state in December 2022, after his colleagues Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow were killed. They had been ambushed by brothers Gareth and Nathaniel Train and Gareth’s wife Stacey Train. The property had several concealed shooting positions. All three were later killed in a police siege. A Train also killed a neighbor when he came to investigate.

