Artificial turf or grass?: Ohio bill would require all pro teams to play on natural surfaces

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Professional sports teams across Ohio would be required to use playing surfaces of not less than 90% natural grass under legislation announced Tuesday. State Rep. Rodney Creech said the bipartisan proposal is about player safety. It is backed by the NFL Players Association. The bill follows the Cincinnati Bengals’ decision to install a nearly $1 million synthetic turf surface at Paycor Stadium ahead of the 2024 season. As artificial turf improves, many teams choose it to avoid the high maintenance and upkeep costs of natural grass. The Cleveland Browns and most baseball and soccer teams in Ohio already play on natural grass.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.