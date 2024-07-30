5 ways the 2024 race has changed with Harris replacing Biden on the Democratic ticket

ATLANTA (AP) — Much has changed about the 2024 presidential election in the United States over the last month. Now that President Joe Biden is out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris is in, former President Donald Trump is having to pivot his campaign to a new challenger. Trump had honed his attacks on the 81-year-old Biden, with his campaign and Republican allies frequently calling attention to the Democratic president’s physical and verbal stumbles. Now, the 78-year-old Trump is running against a 59-year-old candidate. That turns the age question more on Trump. Democrats also have more enthusiasm and fundraising. And the Electoral College map may be more competitive.

