Yuma County Recorder’s Office prepares for Arizona Primary Elections
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Recorder's Office is preparing for Tuesday's Election Day, the Arizona Primary Election.
Workers are already at some of the six places where you can drop off your ballot to ensure that everything runs smoothly. There will be about 80 volunteers helping at the polling locations.
Currently, Independents make up the majority of the eligible voters 39% followed by Republicans at 30% and Democrats trailing a little behind by 27%.
The first batch of results should be coming in on Tuesday, July 30 at 8 p.m.
Election day voting locations
- The following locations are open on Election Day for in-person voting on Tuesday July 30 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center - 300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Yuma Main Library - 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Yuma Civic Center - 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Arizona Western College - Schoening Conference Center - 2020 South Avenue 8E, Yuma, AZ 85365
- St. John Neumann Catholic Church - 11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma, AZ 85367
- Arizona Western College - Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center - 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton, AZ 85356
- Somerton Community Center - 805 W. Main Street, Somerton, AZ 85350
- San Luis Medical Mall 151 S. Oak Ave, San Luis, AZ 85349
- San Luis Library - 1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ 85349