Yuma County Recorder’s Office prepares for Arizona Primary Elections

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Recorder's Office is preparing for Tuesday's Election Day, the Arizona Primary Election.

Workers are already at some of the six places where you can drop off your ballot to ensure that everything runs smoothly. There will be about 80 volunteers helping at the polling locations.

Currently, Independents make up the majority of the eligible voters 39% followed by Republicans at 30% and Democrats trailing a little behind by 27%.

The first batch of results should be coming in on Tuesday, July 30 at 8 p.m.