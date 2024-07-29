USO Event Brings Joy to Kids and Shelter Dogs

Yuma, Ariz. – The United Service Organizations (USO) recently celebrated National DOG-ust Month with a heartwarming event that brought together local preschoolers and their parents for a special cause. The "Pop-Up Preschool Power Hour," held at the Station Chapel Fellowship Hall, was an opportunity for children to create handmade bandanas for shelter dogs at the Humane Society of Yuma.

The event kicked off with an enthusiastic group of kids and parents gathering to decorate scarves, which will be delivered to the Humane Society to help the dogs feel special on their birthdays. Nicole Hammerle, Operations Specialist, explained the significance of the event: "The first of August is the birthday for shelter dogs, so we wanted to create bandanas and give them to the Humane Society."

In addition to the bandana decorating, the event featured storytime and snacks, making it a fun and meaningful experience for everyone involved. The children eagerly participated in the activities, knowing their efforts would bring joy to the shelter dogs.

Lauren Twerdak, HR Manager of the Yuma Humane Society, highlighted the importance of the bandanas: "Because all of our animals, we take pictures of them, we want them to be dressed up, we want them to feel their best so they take a good picture. Those pictures are what get us adoptions."

The USO event not only provided an enjoyable day for the children but also contributed to the welfare of the shelter dogs, helping them look their best for potential adopters. The thoughtful creations from the event will undoubtedly add a touch of love to the lives of these animals, increasing their chances of finding forever homes.