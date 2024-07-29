Former South Africa president Zuma is expelled by his former ANC party after forming a challenger

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been expelled by his former African National Congress party after he formed a new political party that contested the country’s recent elections. Zuma’s MK Party received nearly 15% of the national vote and became the third largest party in the country. That contributed significantly to the ANC losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since it came into power in 1994. The ANC says Zuma impugned its integrity. Zuma’s new party has denounced the expulsion and accused the ANC’s disciplinary committee of behaving like a “kangaroo court.”

