Former BBC presenter charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police say a former BBC presenter has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children. Huw Edwards was one of the BBC’s most prominent figures before he was suspended in July 2023 and later resigned for health reasons. Police say the charges relate to offenses that allegedly took place between December 2020 and April 2022 and involved images shared on WhatsApp. Edwards was charged on June 26 and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

