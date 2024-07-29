Florida police union leader blasts prosecutors over charges against officers in deadly 2019 shootout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police union leader blasted prosecutors for bringing a criminal case against four officers over a 2019 shootout with two robbers that left a UPS driver and a passerby dead. Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said Monday that by bringing the manslaughter case, Broward County prosecutors are telling officers they could be charged if they engage shooters while innocent people are nearby. Four Miami-Dade County officers were indicted last month with manslaughter in the deaths of UPS driver Frank Ordonez. One is also charged with the death of passerby Richard Cutshaw. Stahl said 20 officers opened fire, so it was clear to them lives were in danger. Prosecutors declined to comment Monday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.