City Council and Board of Supervisors race for upcoming elections

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There are currently five candidates running for three council seats, in the Yuma City Council, while the San Luis City Council has nine candidates for three open seats, and the Yuma County Board of Supervisors has two people running for District 4.

“You never know exactly how things are going to go in one of these but I’m hopeful and we’ll see what happens on election night," said Deputy Mayor Chris Morris.

If any of the yuma candidates receive at least 50 percent plus one vote among all the votes cast they will win a seat and will not need to participate in the general election.

Deputy Mayor Chris Morris, who is running for re-election, shares how his experience would help him if he gets to keep his seat.

“After serving one term I’ve got a much better understanding of how the city actually operates and that makes a big difference in actually being able to get things done to plan for the future," said the Deputy Mayor.

For those who don't win a seat during this primary, two candidates per seat will advance to the general election in November.

Meanwhile, the San Luis City Council, the youngest candidate on the ballot, Esteban Rosales, was able to share how he feels going into the race.

“I can’t really put it into words but I am very excited and looking forward to the future and what it holds and hopefully that I win and I can continue helping out our community here in San Luis and you know help it grow," said Rosales.

Rosales’ father is actually Matias Rosales who currently serves on the San Luis Council but is now running for Legislative District 23.

Meanwhile two candidates are running for the Yuma County Board of Supervisors District 4 candidate.

Tony Reyes currently serves the board and has done so for over the past two decades, and he shares what some of his future plans are for the district if elected.

“I’d like to see the new port of entry, I’d like to see the new connection to Somerton, I’d like to see a lot of those projects that we started, that I started with a few years back come to fruition," said Reyes.