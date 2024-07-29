China’s Xi calls for cooperation with Italy, evoking ancient ‘Silk Road’

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called for further cooperation with Italy on Monday at a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying the two countries were the ends of the historical Silk Road trade route. Meloni pulled Italy out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative — whose name refers to the ancient overland trade route — in December, but signed an agreement Sunday that provides a new path for the two countries to cooperate on trade and other issues. Meloni is on a five-day state visit, her first trip to China as prime minister.

