USWNT shows composure in 4-1 win over Germany
USA TODAY Sports
The U.S. women’s national team secured a 4-1 win against Germany to boost its chance of advancing to the quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
USA TODAY Sports
The U.S. women’s national team secured a 4-1 win against Germany to boost its chance of advancing to the quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.