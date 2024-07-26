What to stream this week: Zendaya hits aces, Orville Peck duets and Elizabeth Taylor sparkles

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include an EP from country-turned-pop singer Maren Morris, Léa Seydoux and George MacKay lead the intriguing French sci-fi “The Beast,” and an HBO documentary lets Elizabeth Taylor tell her story by relying on 40 hours of recently discovered audio. Just in time for Olympics fever, director Luca Guadagnino’s sweaty, synthy “Challengers” makes its streaming debut on MGM starring Zendaya, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” lands on Hulu and the new 30-minute talk show “Influenced” on Prime Video gives internet personalities a TV platform to delve further into their areas of expertise.

