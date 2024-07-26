Steward Health Care announces closure of 2 Massachusetts hospitals

BOSTON (AP) — Steward Health Care announced Friday that is it closing two hospitals in Massachusetts because it received no qualified bids for the facilities after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year. The Dallas-based company said in a statement that it has been working to sell or transition all its Massachusetts hospitals and is in active final negotiations to sell six of them. Carney Hospital is located in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston and Nashoba Valley Medical Center is in Ayer, about 45 miles west of Boston. In May, Steward said it planned to sell off all its hospitals after announcing that it had filed for bankruptcy protection.

