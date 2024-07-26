Russia detains former deputy defense minister on corruption charges in the latest military arrest

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian security services say a former defense ministry official has been arrested on corruption charges. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile military arrests in Russia. Former Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Dmitry Bulgakov was detained in Moscow and ordered held in custody pending an investigation and trial, Russia’s Investigative Committee said Friday, without giving further details. Seven top military figures have now been arrested on charges of fraud, bribery or abuse of office in recent months, including Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was arrested for bribery in April and then dismissed from his post.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.