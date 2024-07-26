Skip to Content
Olympic women’s soccer preview, July 28

Lindsey Horan and Naomi Girma look to go 2-0 when they meet Germany at the 2024 Paris Olympics
(Photo by John Todd/ISI/Getty Images)

The second day of women’s soccer ends with powerful match-ups as the USWNT meet Germany and host France meets under-scrutiny Canada.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

NBC Olympics

