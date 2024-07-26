Italy plans to return an ambassador to Syria to reflect new diplomatic developments, minister says

ROME (AP) — Italy is planning to send an ambassador back to Syria after a decade-long absence, in a diplomatic move that could spark divisions among European Union allies. Speaking in front of relevant parliamentary committees on Thursday, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced Rome’s intention to re-establish diplomatic ties with Damascus. He says that’s to prevent Russia from monopolizing diplomatic efforts in Syria. Moscow is considered a key supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has remained in power despite widespread Western isolation and civilian casualties since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

