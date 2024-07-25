Yuma Proving Ground employee receives award for helping Yuma Police Department Officer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) and the Yuma Police Department honored a YPG employee for helping with an arrest.

Friends, family, co-workers, YPG and YPD all gathered together to surprise and celebrate Rick Ramirez after going out of his way to help a YPD officer who was trying to arrest a suspect.

“I think that’s just something that was instilled in the marine corps it’s either fight or flight and we went for the fight," said Ramirez.

The arrest happened near Fourth Avenue and 16th Street.

Police say Ramirez drove across an empty lot to help the officer.

For that he received an official Certificate of Recognition from the Police Department.

Ramirez explains what went through his mind as he helped the officer.

“He was a young officer and I figured I would help my kid if they were in that situation so that what was going through my mind, he’s young enough to be my son," said Ramirez.

Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Hicks, the Yuma Test Center Commander, shares how proud he is of Ramirez.

“We’re a testing center, when things break we tell the truth and we try to fix it, and just like Mr. Ramirez, did on that day he saw a wrong and he wanted to make it right," said Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Hicks.

The Lieutenant Colonel shares how citizens like ramirez can help make a difference.

“We live in a day where people want to stand on the sidelines and take a video rather than acting for what’s right and so I hope more people will take action just like Mr. Ramirez did," said Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Hicks.

Ramirez says that being recognized where he works in front of his co-workers made receiving the award even more special.