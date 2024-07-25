What is WADA, why is the FBI investigating it and why is it feuding with US anti-doping officials?

PARIS (AP) — The feuding this week among officials in the Olympics, the anti-doping world and the United States government over eradicating drugs from sports is hardly new. They’ve been going at it for decades. The tension reached a new level on the eve of the Paris Games when the International Olympic Committee awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics to Salt Lake City but inserted language in the contract demanding its leaders pressure the U.S. government to lobby against a anti-conspiracy law passed in 2020. There’s virtually no chance that either the law will be overturned or that the IOC would pull the rug from Salt Lake City.

