Russia arrests another high-ranking defense ministry official

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has ordered the head of a Defense Ministry’s construction division to be detained for two months on suspicion of abuse of power, Russian news agencies reported. It is the latest in a series of arrests of high-ranking ministry officials this year. Andrei Belkov heads the Military Construction Company, which builds bases, hospitals, schools and other facilities for the military, according to its website. The company came under the supervision of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was arrested in April on charges of bribery.

