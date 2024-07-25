Nebraska Legislature convenes for a special session to ease property taxes, but with no solid plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen with a directive to slash soaring property taxes in half. But there appears to be no consensus among legislators on how to do that. Pillen called the special session after lawmakers were unable to agree on his less ambitious proposal during the regular session to cut property taxes by 40%. Pillen’s newest plan would vastly expand the number of goods and services subject to new taxes, including candy and soda and services like pet grooming and auto repairs. Most groceries and medicine would remain exempt.

