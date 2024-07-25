NATO member Romania says more Russian drone debris from the Ukraine war has landed on its territory

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s Defense Ministry says debris from what is believed to be a Russian drone has landed on its soil in a rural area. It is the latest apparent incident of drone wreckage from the war in neighboring Ukraine falling onto the NATO member’s soil. Since the war started in February 2022, Romania has confirmed drone fragments on its territory on several occasions. The debris of what the Defense Ministry on Thursday called a “Russia origin” drone were found following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure near the border.

