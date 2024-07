Missouri lawsuits allege abuse by Catholic priests, nuns. Archdiocese leader in Omaha among them

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sixty people allege in new lawsuits filed in Missouri that they were abused as children by dozens of Catholic priests, nuns and others, and the man who now leads the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, is among the accused. Five separate lawsuits seeking unspecified damages were filed this week in St. Louis and neighboring counties. All told, the lawsuits name 56 alleged abusers. The suits seek unspecified damages. Among those named is Omaha Archbishop George Lucas. He is accused of abusing a teenage boy at St. Louis Preparatory Seminary in the late 1980s. Lucas strongly denies the allegations, saying in a statement that he has never had sexual contact with another person.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.