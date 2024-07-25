Locked out of town hall, 1st Black mayor of a small Alabama town returns to office

The first Black mayor of a small Alabama town who was locked out of town hall by white officials is returning to the job. U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose approved a settlement Tuesday to end the long-running dispute over who governs the town of Newbern. The sides agreed to Braxton serving as town mayor. Lawyers said Braxton came to office in 2020 but was blocked from exercising his duties. He and others filed a lawsuit alleging town hall locks were changed and officials refused him access to the town bank accounts. The settlement also requires Newbern to start holding municipal elections for the first time in decades.

