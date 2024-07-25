Indiana man competent for trial in police officer’s killing

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge says a man accused of killing a police officer during a traffic stop can stand trial. One of the three doctors who evaluated Carl Roy Webb Boards II said he’s “not just competent, he is very competent.” Boards faces the death penalty if convicted of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in 2022. He’s accused of shooting the officer through the windshield of his cruiser. Boards faces murder, resisting law enforcement and other charges. His lawyers had argued that he’s incompetent because he blamed them for poor treatment in jail. The judge says disagreeing with defense lawyers doesn’t qualify for incompetency.

