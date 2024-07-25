Head of Cambodia’s top opposition party hit with $1.5 million judgement for defaming government

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The lawyer for the president of Cambodia’s main opposition party says his client has been found guilty of of defamation and has been ordered to pay $1.5 million in damages to the government. Teav Vannol, president of the opposition Candlelight Party, was not present for the court’s ruling. He holds dual Cambodian-U.S. citizenship and is believed to be outside Cambodia. His lawyer, Choung Chou Ngy, said he will talk with his client about whether to file an appeal. Cambodia’s government has long been accused of using the judicial system to persecute critics and political opponents. The government insists it promotes the rule of law under an electoral democracy.

