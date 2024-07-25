Days before a Biden rule against anti-LGBTQ+ bias takes effect, judges are narrowing its reach

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — New federal court rulings are narrowing the Biden administration’s enforcement of a rule for protecting LGBTQ+ students from discrimination and allowing critics to limit it even further school by school. The rule is to take effect on Aug. 1. A federal judge in Missouri blocked enforcement in six additional states, bringing the total to 21. Wednesday’s decision applies in Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. A judge in Kansas previously blocked enforcement in individual schools and colleges across the U.S. where members of groups opposing the rule have students and he’s now allowing one group to keep adding schools as it recruits new members.

