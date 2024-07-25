China issues rare praise to Philippine president for his ban on Chinese online gambling operators

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China has issued a rare compliment to the administration of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his order banning widespread and Chinese-run online gaming operations. Marcos has accused some of them of venturing into crimes, including financial scams, human trafficking, kidnappings, torture and murder. Relations between China and the Philippines under Marcos has been strained since he allowed an expanded U.S. military presence in the country under a 2014 defense pact and hostilities between their forces started to flare last year in the disputed South China Sea. Marcos’s order on Monday in his state-of-the-nation address immediately banning all Chinese-run online gambling outfits came amid an ongoing crackdown backed by Beijing.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.