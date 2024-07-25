Athens signs deal to buy 20 US-made F-35 jets in major military overhaul

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Officials in Greece say they have formally approved the purchase of 20 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters from the United States as part of a major defense overhaul. Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said a letter of acceptance had been sent to the United States. Greece is modernizing its military in a multi-billion, decade-long program following a protracted financial crisis and continued tension with neighbor and NATO ally Turkey. Delivery of the fifth-generation F-35 jet made by Lockheed Martin is expected to start in 2028, while Greece maintains the option to purchase 20 additional F-35 jets as part of an $8.6 billion deal.

