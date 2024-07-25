A woman is killed and a man is injured when their upstate New York house explodes

LINCOLN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was injured when their upstate New York house exploded. The blast happened just after 6:30 on Wednesday evening in the town of Lincoln in Madison County. A county spokesperson says crews from several police and fire departments arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman trapped in debris. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was airlifted to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately released. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Madison County Sheriff plans a news conference later Thursday.

