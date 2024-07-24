Foothills Water and Sewer have public meeting for potential rate hike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Foothills Water and Sewer says water and waste water rates may be on the rise due to rising costs and needed improvements.

The overall increase for water would be around 15% while sewer would jump to around a 60% increase.

Donna Munafo, a local customer of the Foothills Water and Sewer, says she currently pays around $55 a month combined for sewer, she says that number would increase close to $100 a month.

Some locals I spoke to are not totally on board with the rate hikes.

“I’ve been here since December of 2021 and my bill for sewer has been the same, I understand there’s some problems with the infrastructure and it needs to be repaired but I question the size of the infrastructure all at once," said Munafo.

Foothills Water and Sewer says they haven't raised the waste fee since 2013 and water hasn't been touched since 1999.

“Before they do any rate increase we’re opposed we want to know to who’s going to hold this company to the improvements that they say they’re going to make to this infrastructure which is sorely lacking," said Marilyn Whitenton, another customer for the business.

Munafo also adds the increase would have a major effect with those retired with a fixed income.

“Some of these are single seniors especially having to pay rent or mortagage or regular household expenses," said Munafo.

The next meeting is scheduled for next Monday July 29 at right here at Foothills Library.