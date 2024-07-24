Democrats poised to virtually nominate Harris — and her running mate — by Aug. 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic National Convention delegates can make Vice President Kamala Harris their presidential nominee — and even approve her yet-to be-named running mate — in online voting beginning next week. The convention’s rules committee approved on Wednesday a proposal where delegates from around the country will be able to vote on potential presidential candidates to replace President Joe Biden, who abandoned his reelection bid last weekend. But Harris is the only major Democrat to announce publicly that she’s seeking the nomination. That means she’ll likely be approved in balloting beginning Aug. 1, 18 days before the party’s convention opens in Chicago.

