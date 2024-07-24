Authorities identify victims of fatal plane crash near the site of an air show in Wisconsin

NEKIMI, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man and a man from New York have been preliminarily identified as the victims of a fatal plane crash near the site of an airshow in eastern Wisconsin. The Winnebago County sheriff’s office says that the bodies of 37-year-old Sean Tommervik of Philadelphia and 32-year-old James G. Sullivan of Brooklyn were found Monday in the wreckage in a farm field. The Lancair Super ES was owned by Tommervik. First responders found the plane fully engulfed in flames in the town of Nekimi. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The plane crashed about 2 miles south of the site of the EAA AirVenture air show at Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional Airport.

