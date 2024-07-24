Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho to step into ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway this fall
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready to say willkommen to the next stars to enter the Kit Kat Club on Broadway — Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho. Producers of the Tony Award-nominated revival announced Monday that Lambert, the singer-songwriter who has fronted Queen, and Cravalho, the voice of the title character in Disney’s animated musical film “Moana,” will play the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively, in the current revival of “Cabaret.” The two — each making their Broadway debuts — will take over for English actors Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, who both earned Tony Award nominations for their parts. The newcomers will start Sept. 16 and play through the end of March.