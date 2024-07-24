A prominent Myanmar Christian leader is released from prison for a second time in 4 months

BANGKOK (AP) — A prominent Christian church leader and human rights advocate from Myanmar’s Kachin ethnic minority was released from prison earlier this week. The Rev. Hkalam Samson was first arrested in December 2022 and later convicted on charges including terrorism. He was briefly released in April under a general amnesty but taken back into custody a few hours later. A spokesperson for Myanmar’s military government said Samson was called in for discussion of the peace issue. The state, in northern Myanmar, has been the scene of intermittent warfare for decades between the army and well-organized and well-armed Kachin guerrillas. A Kachin activist said Samson did not take part in any activity related to peace talks during his detention.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.