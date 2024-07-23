UN envoy to Yemen warns of a ‘devastating’ regional escalation, but points to glimmer of hope

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen is warning that recent developments in the Red Sea, Israel and inside the country “show the real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation.” Hans Grundberg also pointed to a glimmer of hope, saying that Yemen’s warring parties – the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels — informed him “that they have agreed on a path to de-escalate a cycle of measures and countermeasures which had sought to tighten their grip on the banking and transport sectors.” Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that seven months of escalation reached “a new and dangerous level last week” including a Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv and Israeli retaliatory attacks.

