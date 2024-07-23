Tyler Fitzgerald becomes first Giants rookie to homer in 5 consecutive games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Francisco infielder Tyler Fitzgerald became the first Giants rookie to homer in five consecutive games in the second inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fitzgerald drove a slider from Los Angeles starter Landon Knack into the Dodgers’ left-field bullpen to get the Giants within 2-1.

The longest homer streak by a Giants’ rookie prior to Fitzgerald’s was four games by Jack Clark in 1977.

Fitzgerald is first San Francisco player to homer in at least five straight since Barry Bonds had a seven-game streak in 2004.

Fitzgerald had just three homers in 44 career games prior to this recent stretch.

Bonds, Clark, Robby Thompson and Willie Mays are the only Giants to go deep in five straight games since the team moved to San Francisco in 1958.

According to Sportradar, there have been 86 single-season streaks since 2000 of players homering in at least five straight games.

Boston’s Rafael Devers homered in six straight games earlier this season.

