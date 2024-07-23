Missouri prison ignores court order to free wrongfully convicted inmate for second time in weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — For the second time in weeks, a Missouri prison has ignored a court order to release an inmate whose murder conviction was overturned. Just as in the case of Sandra Hemme, actions by the state’s attorney general are keeping Christopher Dunn locked up. St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser on Monday tossed out Dunn’s conviction for a 1990 killing. He has spent 33 years behind bars. Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey appealed the judge’s ruling, and a corrections department spokeswoman says the agency is “awaiting the outcome of that legal action.” St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore, who initiated the effort to overturn Dunn’s conviction, says the judge made it “very clear” that Dunn should be released immediately.

