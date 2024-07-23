Last day for mail-in ballots and voting reminder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Primary is around the corner and there are a few ways you can still vote if you want to do it between now and election day.

Early in-person voting is available right now and ends this Friday.

All you have to do is simply bring an I.D. and show up at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office.

“We want to make sure that they are able to churn out timely results," said the Vice Chairman Yuma County Board Of Supervisors, Jonathan Lines.

This Tuesday is also the last day you can mail in your ballot, however you have until next Tuesday, July 30th to turn it at the recorder’s office or at any of the five drop boxes around the county.

“Those ballot boxes are secure they’re safe, they’re under constant video monitoring, they’re the quickest way to get your ballot from you to us," said current Yuma County Recorder Richard Colwell.

However, Yuma is currently behind in the number of early ballots collected.

“We’re trending a little bit behind of where we need to be we have about 10,000 ballots that need to be returned in order to meet the returns from two years ago," said Lines.

One local voter shares why she thinks it is important to go out and vote.

“You’re representing me you’re representing the community and therefore we have to be able to speak so that they can see ‘hey this is what the community can believes, this is what the community wants, and they represent us so that’s why its important to vote," said Sophia Cazares.

The last day to vote is on election day which is next Tuesday, with voting centers opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.