Florida’s only historically Black university names interim president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s only public historically Black university has chosen an interim leader, after the school’s president announced this month that he intends to resign. The board of Florida A&M University chose Timothy Beard to lead the school on an interim basis beginning in August. A former president of a state college, a longtime academic administrator and a graduate of FAMU, Beard will take the helm as the school faces public backlash for its apparent mishandling of a dubious multi-million dollar donation. Current President Larry Robinson announced earlier this month that he plans to resign.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.