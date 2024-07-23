Family of aid worker detained in Central African Republic for alleged rebel contacts urge release

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The family of a Portuguese-Belgian aid worker detained in the Central African Republic for allegedly being in touch with armed groups to plot a coup have maintaining his innocence and called for his release, even as the African government says it had evidence to support its accusations. The brother of Joseph Figueira Martin earlier told The Associated Press the aid worker had only been in touch with the rebels to help guarantee his safety and stay alive while working in dangerous parts of Central African Republic. On Tuesday, his family released a statement pleading with the governments of Portugal and Belgium for help.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.