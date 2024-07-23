Court sentences man over explosive parcels sent to Ukrainian, US and Spanish offices in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has given an 18-year prison sentence to a man found guilty of sending six letters containing explosives to Spanish government, military and diplomatic targets and the American and Ukrainian embassies. The culprit was arrested in January 2023 for sending the letter to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and to the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid in 2022. An employee at the Ukrainian Embassy was slightly injured while handling one of the letters. The National Court judges ruled Tuesday that they deemed that the man acted to pressure the Spanish and American governments to give up their support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

