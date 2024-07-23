Commission says New York judge should be removed over profane rant at graduation party

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York watchdog panel says a judge who engaged in a prolonged, offensive rant after a melee erupted at a high school graduation party should be removed from office. The state Commission on Judicial Conduct says Judge Erin Gall invoked her authority as a judge to try to get uninvited guests arrested, threatened to shoot Black teenagers and bragged that her 18-year-old son had “put the smackdown” on another party goer. The panel said that “impropriety permeated” Gall’s conduct after the party at a friend’s house got out of hand two years ago. Gall’s attorney says she will appeal. Meanwhile she’s suspended with pay.

