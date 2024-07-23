British equestrian great Dujardin out of Olympics after coaching video shows ‘error of judgment’

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain has withdrawn from the Paris Games after a video emerged that she says shows her behaving inappropriately while coaching other riders. Dujardin said in a statement that the video from four years ago “shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session.” It wasn’t clear what video Dujardin referred to or what specifically the video shows. Dujardin says the International Federation for Equestrian Sports is investigating. The 39-year-old won gold at the 2012 London Games in team and individual dressage and won another individual gold in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.