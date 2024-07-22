UK’s scrapped Rwanda migrant plan a ‘shocking waste’ of $904 million in public funds, minister says

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s new home secretary says a scrapped plan by former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to send some migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda was the “most shocking waste of taxpayer money I have ever seen.” Yvette Cooper with the Labour government says the plan had cost 700 million pounds ($904 million) in public funds. Sunak had made “stopping the boats” a key policy as his Conservative government struggled to stem the flow of asylum-seekers across the English Channel from France, even as human rights groups protested it. Rwanda’s government has said it’s not obligated to refund the money.

