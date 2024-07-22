Shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub kills 3 and injures more than a dozen

INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say three 19-year-olds were killed and more than a dozen people were injured in a weekend shooting outside a nightclub in Mississippi. The police chief in Indianola told The Enterprise-Tocsin that a large crowd had gathered outside a club near the Sunflower County courthouse. Officers were putting up barriers to help with traffic flow before the shooting broke out. The Sunflower County coroner says those killed early Sunday in Indianola were Areon Butler of Indianola, Cameron Lee Butts of Greenville and Marquette Baites of Greenville. More details are not immediately available. Indianola is in Mississippi’s largely rural Delta region.

